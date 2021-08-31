Grand jury issues capital murder indictment for 2008 murder

It’s been over 13 years since the body of 25-year-old Tierra Lechall Adams was found in a shallow grave along Pinedale Road in rural Walker County.
However, developments are still occurring in the case.
On Tuesday, Walker County District Attorney Will Durham announced that his office has upgraded the charges against Adams’ boyfriend Neriah Louis Roberts from first-degree murder to capital murder.
Adams, a former Houston resident, was pregnant at the time of her slaying.
“As the victim was a pregnant mother, we felt that the rights of her unborn child should be protected,” Durham said.
According to the Texas Penal Code, a person can be guilty of capital murder if they kill more than one person during the same criminal transaction or murder an individual under the age of 10.
On March 26, 2008, a Walker County resident called the sheriff’s office to report what was believed to be human remains located three-tenths of a mile down Pinedale Road. The body was badly decomposed, but matched Adams’ description.
The remains were sent to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office, where they were confirmed to be those of the missing woman. Adams’ body had several skull fractures and there were signs of injuries consistent with choking.
A witness later came forward and said he had seen a black car and a man matching Roberts’ description stuck in the mud on Pinedale Road around the time Adams went missing. The witness said he helped the man get his car out of the mud and later identified Roberts in a photo lineup.
Eight days after Adams was found, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for Roberts’ arrest.
Roberts was arrested on charges of first-degree murder in 2015 after he fled to Venezuela, but was released on a $1 million bond two months after his initial incarceration date.
If found guilty of the crime, Roberts will face either life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.