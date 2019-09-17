A Walker County grand jury has returned a first-degree felony indictment against a woman accused of dragging a Walker County Sheriff deputy during a disturbance call in June.
Danielle O’Bryant, 27, of New Waverly was initially arrested June 8 after reports that she was attempting to run people over with her car. Deputies were dispatched to the parking area of Waverly Village Apartments, located in the 200 block of Tafelski Road in New Waverly.
O’Bryant was asked to exit her vehicle by Deputy Joe Jeffcoat, and after speaking with deputies, officials say she re-entered the vehicle without consent and put the car in drive. At that point, Jeffcoat attempted to put the vehicle back in park, but was dragged 10-15 feet. Jeffcoat was treated for minor injuries at Huntsville Memorial Hospital and has since returned to work.
O’Bryant was arrested and transported to the Walker County Jail on charges of aggravated assault against a public servant and resisting arrest search or transport. She is still being held in the Walker County Jail on $37,000 in bonds.
If convicted, O’Bryant could face 5-99 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice unit and a $10,000 fine.
Other indictments handed down during the August term of the Walker County Grand Jury were:
• Lexia Jones – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Christopher James – Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
• Brian McDonald – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Rayquan Washington – Aggravated robbery, unlawful carrying of a weapon.
• Brooke Rice – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1.
• Casey Baker – Failure to comply with sex offender registry.
• Larry Baker – (2 counts) unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Rashad Cross – Possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1.
• Robert Fick – (3rd or more) DWI.
• Nicholas Jackson – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Shedrick Jenkins – (2 counts) obstruction/retaliation.
• John Juarez – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• James Merchant – (3rd or more) DWI.
• Darius O’Bryant – Evading arrest with a previous conviction.
• Evan Bontrager – Unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest with a vehicle.
• Victor Gonzalez – Unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest with a vehicle.
• Kendrick Howard – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
• Thomas Negrete – Assault of a public servant.
• Stephen Vick – Assault of a family/house member with a previous conviction.
• Towana Wortham – Assault of a public servant.
