Grammy winner coming to Huntsville

Locals will soon have the opportunity to experience the sounds of New Orleans without leaving Huntsville.
Old Town Theater will host grammy award-winning cajun artist Wayne Toups Saturday at 7p.m. Toups, also known as “Le Boss” or “the Cajun Springsteen” will treat attendees to his blend of Cajun sounds and soul music.
“Our mission at Old Town is to bring in different types of artists and immerse attendees in different cultures,” Friends of Old Town board member Cheryl Eschenfelder said. “To experience this type of music, one would need to travel to the Louisiana Bayou, but we are able to bring it to Huntsville.”
Toups was honored with his first Grammy Award in 2013, with the album “The Band Courtbouillon” with Steve Riley and Wilson Savoy named as the Best Regional Roots Music Album. Among Toups other accolades is an Album-of-the-Year award from Offbeat magazine and an induction into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame. In 2011, he was inducted into both the Gulf Coast Hall of Fame and the Cajun French Music Hall of Fame.
“Toups has a giant following in Louisiana,” Eschenfelder added. “Some in Texas may be unfamiliar with him, but he has been booked at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival for an unprecedented 27 consecutive years.”
Toups mixes Cajun sounds with the rhythms of zydeco, adding elements of soul music and southern rock. He calls the revved-up result “zydecajun,” and his electrifying group, “a Cajun fusion band with a rock ‘n’ roll attitude.” He picked up the accordion at 13-years-old and has incorporated into all aspects of the show.
“This is a chance for attendees to dip their feet in the water with a new culture,” Eschenfelder said. “We have never had a show like this in Huntsville and we know it will not be the last time.”
Toups has recorded more than a dozen albums and performed in more than 20 countries. His songs have been heard on such film soundtracks as “Steel Magnolias” and “Dirty Rice.” He has also been hired to back the British pop artist Thomas Dolby as well as many of the stars of Nashville, including Alan Jackson (“Little Bitty”), Clay Walker (“Live, Laugh, Love”), Mark Chesnutt (“It Sure Is Monday” and “Gonna Get a Life”), Sammy Kershaw, George Jones, Garth Brooks, Ty England and Mark Wills.
“I encourage the community to come out and see this exciting show,” Eschenfelder added. “There will definitely be people dancing in the aisles at this event.”
Tickets start at $22 and attendees can add on a meet-and-greet opportunity for an additional $25. Tickets are only available at http://www.outhousetickets.com.
