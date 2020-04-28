State officials will soon be ramping up testing in Walker County.
During his briefing on the state’s coronavirus response efforts on Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott said that he has deployed more than 3,000 members of the Texas National Guard across the state to operate 25 mobile COVID-19 testing sites. The national guard will be running three fixed testing sites in Huntsville, Houston and Kingsville.
“This strategic approach to opening the state of Texas prioritizes the health and safety of our communities and follows the guidelines laid out by our team of medical experts,” Abbott said. “Now more than ever, Texans must remain committed to safe distancing practices that reduce the spread of COVID-19, and we must continue to rely on doctors and data to provide us with the safest strategies to restore Texans’ livelihoods.”
The governor said that COVID-19 in Texas has been on the decline for the past 17 days. He said Texas has the third most recoveries from COVID-19 in America and says the state’s hospitalization rate has held steady.
“I want Texas to know they’re not alone in this fight,” he said.
Officials with the Walker County Office of Emergency Management said that Abbott’s announcement was “news to us” and that they had not confirmed the fixed testing site through the governor’s office.
144 citizens were tested at a mobile test site, being held at the Walker County Fairgrounds.
TDCJ UPDATE
Cases of COVID-19 continue to skyrocket within the seven local Texas Department of Criminal Justice units.
In it’s latest update, TDCJ says that 134 local offenders and 65 employees or contractors have tested positive for the coronavirus. The largest outbreak is within the Wynne Unit in Huntsville, which has 50 offender and 44 employee positive tests. Three offenders at the Wynne Unit have also died from the virus.
In total there are 325 TDCJ employees, staff or contractors who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 909 offenders who have tested positive.
Four employees and 10 offenders are believed to have died as a result of COVID-19, across the state.
