Voters will be given extra time to vote for the Nov. 3 general election.
On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation extending the early voting period for the Nov. 3 election by nearly a week. Under this proclamation, early voting by personal a will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 13 and continue through Friday, Oct. 30.
The proclamation also expands the period in which marked mail-in ballots may be delivered in person to the early voting clerk’s office, allowing such delivery prior to as well as on Election Day.
"As we respond to COVID-19, the State of Texas is focused on strategies that preserve Texans’ ability to vote in a way that also mitigates the spread of the virus," Abbott said. "By extending the early voting period and expanding the period in which mail-in ballots can be hand-delivered, Texans will have greater flexibility to cast their ballots, while at the same time protecting themselves and others from COVID-19."
