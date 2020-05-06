Governor expands list of businesses that can reopen

Governor Greg Abbott has expanded his list of businesses that will be allowed to open this month.
In a press conference on Tuesday, Abbott announced that businesses such as hair and nail salons can reopen on Friday, while also making way for office buildings and gyms to open May 18.
"Texas is in a position to continue opening parts of our economy because of the efforts and determination of the people of Texas," Abbott said. "Over the past month, Texans have worked together to contain the spread of COVID-19 by following social distancing practices and staying at home whenever possible.”
After further clarification on Wednesday, wedding venues and services required to conduct weddings may immediately open. Weddings held indoors other than at a church, congregation or house of worship must limit occupancy to 25%. Wedding reception services may also resume, but facilities must limit their occupancy to 25% of the total listed occupancy. These occupancy limits do not apply to the outdoor areas of a wedding reception or to outdoor wedding receptions.
Also starting May 8, swimming pools may open subject to certain limitations, including on their occupancy or operating levels. Beginning May 18, office buildings may open with the greater of five or less individuals or 25% of the total office workforce. These individuals must maintain appropriate social distancing. Gyms, exercise facilities, and exercise classes may also open on May 18, but must operate at 25% occupancy. Locker rooms and shower facilities will remain closed, but restrooms may open. Non-essential manufacturing services may also open on May 18, but facilities must limit their occupancy to 25%.
“As we move forward, I urge all Texans to continue following these social distancing guidelines and the health standards we have provided,” Abbott added. “With every Texan doing their part, we will contain COVID-19, we will unleash our entrepreneurs, and we will make it through this challenge together."
During the press conference, Chief Nim Kidd, Texas Division of Emergency Management, and Texas Education Commissioner Phil Wilson provided details on the newly formed Surge Response Teams. These teams are led by TDEM and HHSC and include representatives from the Texas Military Department, DSHS, the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force, and BCFS Health and Human Services. Surge Response Teams will serve nursing homes, prisons, packing pants, and other facilities that experience flare ups of COVID-19 by providing personal protective equipment, testing supplies, onsite staffing, and assessment assistance. These teams will also work with local officials to establish health and social distancing standards to contain these flare ups. Several Surge Response Teams have already been deployed to locations across the state.
