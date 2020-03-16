Governor cancels STAAR testing, prepares for long-term closures

Classrooms in the Lone Star State could remain empty for months.
Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath told school superintendents and lawmakers Sunday to be prepared for long-term school district closures, potentially through the end of the school year.
That was coupled on Monday, when Governor Greg Abboott shelved the state's requirement for high-stakes standardized testing, with hundreds of school districts having already canceled classes and the state bracing for long-term closures to combat the coronavirus.
Abbott said he was also asking the federal government to waive its educational testing requirements for the school year.
The decision to do away with Texas' standardized test this year comes as hundreds of school districts announced that they would suspend classes at least a week, with concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus spreading through their communities.
Some local officials have sought more specific guidance on how to handle the situation, but unlike governors in other big states such as California and Florida, Abbott has said those decisions are best made at a local level.
“Your health and safety are top priorities and the state of Texas will give schools districts flexibility to protect and ensure the health of students, faculty and their families. We will empower schools to make the best decisions to protect their communities from COVID-19,” Abbott said.
Both Huntsville ISD and New Waverly ISD extended their spring break by a week and undertook massive efforts to disinfect contact surfaces on its campuses. Alpha Omega Academy, Huntsville Classical Academy and Premier High School took similar approaches.
“Huntsville ISD Board and Administration understand the burden school closure places on our parents and community,” Huntsville ISD superintendent Scott Sheppard said in a release. “However, this decision was made out of an abundance of caution to assist public health authorities with efforts to halt the spread of this virus.
All of Walker County’s schools will reassess the situation later this week.
For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with preexisting health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ones may take three to six weeks to get well.
The State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, also known as STAAR, is the state-mandated test given annually to students from elementary through high school. Several state lawmakers and education groups had urged Abbott to cancel this year's tests.
It was still unclear Monday how canceling STAAR would affect students who need certain tests to advance to the next grade level or graduate.
Abbott said he was working with Texas education officials to ensure students are prepared for next year as schools brace for a possible shift to online learning.
SAM HOUSTON STATE MOVES ONLINE
Faculty and staff returned to campus Monday, as classes shift to digital platforms for the remainder of the semester. While face-to-face teaching will be suspended, the university will deliver classroom instruction using a number of remote delivery methods.
“With the university's distance learning expertise and robust resources and services, we can rapidly convert the majority of classes, as well as provide 24/7 support to faculty and students,” SHSU President Dana Hoyt said. “For those classes not suited for online instruction, we are evaluating alternate, remote teaching methods and accommodations. Be assured, we want to do what is best for our students’ continued academic success.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.