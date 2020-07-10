Governor bans elective surgeries in Walker County as virus continues to spread

With cases of the new coronavirus and related hospitalizations rising at alarming rates, Gov. Greg Abbott expanded his ban on elective medical procedures earlier this week to cover more than 100 counties across much of the state.
This includes Walker County and Huntsville Memorial Hospital, who saw at least a 25% drop in its census and an 82% decline in surgeries when the statewide ban on elective procedures was initiated earlier this year.
The governor’s order comes alongside local spikes of the COVID-19 coronavirus, which has seen nearly 700 community members test positive.
"The state of Texas continues to implement strategies to help ensure ample supply of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients," Abbott said. "By expanding this directive to include the counties within these 11 TSAs, we are freeing up more resources to address upticks in COVID-19 related cases.
“The state of Texas will continue to do everything we can to mitigate the spread of this virus and support our hospitals and health care professionals as they care for their fellow Texans. We must all come together and continue to practice social distancing, wear a face covering in public, and stay home when possible."
Abbott's order makes an exception for procedures that, "if performed in accordance with the commonly accepted standard," would not deplete hospital capacity needed for battling the coronavirus.
As of Friday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the virus had reached a record high of 9,689 — twice as many as there were June 25. But the pressure on hospitals is not evenly distributed around the state. Hospital capacity is most taxed around the state’s biggest cities, as well as most of South Texas.
Emma Platoff with The Texas Tribune and Joseph Brown with The Huntsville Item contributed to this report.
