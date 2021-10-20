Governor appoints Holland to health coordinating council

AUSTIN — Huntsville resident Ken Holland has been appointed to the Statewide Health Coordinating Council, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday.
Holland was one of six Texans who were appointed or reappointed to the commission, which ensures health care services and facilities are available to all Texans through health planning activities.
Based on these planning activities, the SHCC makes recommendations to the governor and the legislature through the Texas State Health Plan. The council also provides overall guidance in the development of the TSHP, submission of the plan to the governor and promoting the implementation of the plan.
Holland is a local financial advisor with Edward Jones and is currently a member of the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees. He also serves as the chairman of the Board of Adjustments for the city of Huntsville. Previously, he served as an executive board member of the Huntsville/Walker County Chamber of Commerce.
Holland received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Sam Houston State University.
His term will expire in 2027.
Other appointees included Tamara Rhodes of Amarillo, Carol Boswell, Ed.D. of Andrews, Melinda Rodriguez, D.P.T. of San Antonio, Yasser Zeid, M.D. of Tyler and Emily Hunt, D.N.P. of Houston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.