NEW WAVERLY — Governor Greg Abbott returned to Walker County on Tuesday to discuss challenges facing the United States and the Lone Star State a week before early voting begins for the state’s constitutional amendment election.
Speaking to a small crowd of nearly 100 people at the Diamond G Ranch in New Waverly, Abbott discussed the Texas Legislature’s work to fix the “broken border,” an issue the governor claims that the United States Congress has failed to address.
“We are tired of waiting on Congress not stepping up and doing their job,” he said. “We’re Texans and Texans don’t wait around … we respond, and that’s exactly what we did during this past session.”
The governor was referencing a measure which added nearly $1 billion of Texas taxpayer funds for additional safety officers along the Texas-Mexico border.
“It’s all about keeping Texans safe,” Abbott said. “When people cross the border illegally, which includes gang and cartel members, they don’t just stay on the border, they come to the interior parts of Texas.”
Abbott also warned Texans to be caution of The Green New Deal, which is currently current legislation in the United State Congress that aims to address climate change and economic inequality.
“The Democrats want to get rid of cows … they want to get rid of cars … they want to redistribute your money … they want to impose a classic example of socialism in the most successful country in the history of the world,” the governor said. “Capitalism has lifted more people out of poverty than any other economic system in the history of this world, and we are not going to abandon it for a socialisitc policy that is being preached by Democrats here in the United States.”
The governor also touted the successes of the Texas economy, which ranks No. 1 in the U.S. for jobs created in the past year, No. 1 for women entrepreneurs and No. 1 for best places for doing business.
“The Texas economy is now so large that our annual gross domestic product is more than $1.8 trillion per year,” Abbott said. “Our economy is so large that we don’t compare it to other states, we compare it to other countries. The Texas economy is larger than the economy of Canada, it’s larger than Australia and its larger than even Russia.
“That makes me more powerful that (Russian President) Vladimir Putin.”
Abbott asked Texas voters to build on their beliefs and keep the state going in a positive direction by continuing to elect Republican representatives. There will be 16 seats in the Texas Senate and all 150 seats in the Texas House of Representatives up for re-election in 2020.
The second-term governor was welcomed to Walker County by Jeff Bradley, Mr. and Mrs. Will Durham, Mr. and Mrs. Tom Freeman, Mr. and Mrs. Tom Fordyce, Mr. and Mrs. Clint McRae and Alan Tinsley.
