Governor Abbott provides update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

Texas Governor Greg Abbott once again vowed that the Lone Star State will not face another shutdown Thursday, instead praising improved treatments and the arrival of the coronavirus vaccine.
"There's been no governmental leader anywhere that has been able to figure out how COVID works," Abbott said. "The fact of the matter is that it's time to put behind us shutdowns. No more shutdowns. We need to focus on opening up businesses."
Thursday’s press conference, held at the UPS Distribution Center in Austin, came as Texas received nearly 95,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to 23 separate sites throughout Texas. An additional 129,675 doses will be delivered to 87 sites today — bringing the total number of doses to over 224,000 across 110 providers (hospitals and medical schools) in 34 counties. This number will increase significantly as more vaccines are produced and with the upcoming distribution of the Moderna vaccine.
"It is a historic week in the Lone Star State as the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrive in our communities," Abbott added. "We are swiftly distributing these vaccines to health care workers across the state and will continue to ensure that Texans on the front lines have access to these live-saving immunizations."
By the end of the month, over a million vaccines will have been distributed to a variety of providers including hospitals, health centers, clinics and other medical practices, pharmacies, freestanding emergency rooms, urgent cares, long-term care facilities, local health departments, state hospitals, state supported living centers and Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities.
Additionally, DSHS will begin reserving doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week for the federal Long-Term Care Pharmacy Partnership. This program will begin the week of Dec. 28.
Walker County health facilities will not receive the vaccine in the initial allotments, but it could be available by the end of the month.
