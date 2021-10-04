Although most classical music instruments can be traced back to Europe, the percussion section is filled with musical instruments from around the world. On any given orchestra or band concert, you might see drums from Africa, gongs from Asia, or shakers from Central and South America.
This year, however, the eyes of the percussion world are on the vibraphone, a uniquely American instrument, as it celebrates its one hundredth anniversary in 2021. Dr. Brian Graiser, lecturer of percussion at Sam Houston State University, is a leading figure in this global effort and one of the world’s foremost classical/contemporary vibraphone experts, and will be presenting a free concert later this month as a part of the worldwide celebration.
The vibraphone was first invented in 1921 by the Leedy Drum Company in Indianapolis, and has since become a percussion staple in jazz and classical music, as well as television and movie soundtracks. The instrument is very similar to a xylophone, except that its bars are made of ringing aluminum, not dry wood, and requires the use of a damper pedal similar to that of a piano.The instrument’s characteristic pulsing vibrato sound is instantly recognizable, and has been heard everywhere from the jazz albums of Milt Jackson and Gary Burton to classic episodes of “Star Trek.”
This concert, which is one of many activities around the world serving to promote and celebrate the vibraphone this year, will include historically influential solo repertoire from throughout the past century, such as the first movement of “Three Pieces for Vibraphone” by Gitta Steiner, the first female composer to write for the instrument, and will also feature the world premieres of two newly-written works. The first, “Cries and Whispers” by composer Stuart Saunders Smith, is a musical response to the persecution and expulsion of Jews from Europe in the late 1800’s, and includes minor elements of spoken text and singing in addition to the vibraphone. The second premiere, “MIZMOR,” is a multi-movement concerto written by Dr. Graiser expressly for the extended-range vibraphone, which is his particular area of creative and scholarly interest, and will be performed alongside the University Percussion Ensemble, led by conducting graduate assistant Colin Peters.
In addition to his teaching responsibilities at SHSU, Dr. Graiser is also the President of The Vibraphone Project, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating the vibraphone’s past, supporting its present, and igniting its future through a wide range of activities such as commissioning new music, hosting educational and performance events, and providing support for researchers of the instrument. The organization has been spearheading the 2021 anniversary effort across international lines, with dozens of volunteer members hailing from across North America, Europe, and Asia.
This concert will take place on October 19 at 7:30 p.m. in the Payne Concert Hall, located in the Gaertner Performing Arts Center at 815 17th Street in Huntsville. This event will also be live-streamed on the SHSU College of Arts & Media YouTube channel.
