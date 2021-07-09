Glaser named Chief Strategy Officer at Sam Houston State

HUNTSVILLE — Major General (ret.) David P. Glaser has been named as chief strategy officer at Sam Houston State University. He will assume his position on Aug. 23.
Glaser will serve as a member of the President’s Cabinet and lead the campus in operationally defining, refining, and executing the university’s primary strategic priorities. In this new position, he will spearhead the establishment of accountability measures and ensure the progress and fulfillment of the institution’s strategic goals, particularly those focused on student success.
As a career military officer, Glaser served in multiple senior-level roles where he oversaw the operations and management of large and complex organizations. Prior to his recent retirement, he was the deputy commanding general of the United State Army North (5th U.S. Army) with more than 13,000 Department of Defense service members and civilians.
As the university’s inaugural chief strategy officer, Glaser looks forward to joining the university, “The mission, culture and people my family and I met during our visit embodied the SHSU motto that ‘The measure of a Life is its Service.’ I can’t think of a better place to continue serving.”
Glaser earned his Master of Business Administration from the Whitman School of Management at Syracuse University and a bachelor’s degree in finance from Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio. He is an Army War College Fellow and participated in the Kenan-Flager School of Business Executive Development Program at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.
“General Glaser’s experience in planning and implementation will be a great resource to Sam Houston State University. He has a heart to serve that will guide his work here, and I am pleased that he is joining the team,” said Alisa White, SHSU president.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.