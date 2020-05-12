Giving back to her community

With sudden school closures placing new challenges on education, one first year teacher has come out of unprecedented times stronger than ever.
Growing up in Huntsville, Madison Ugarte attributes her childhood educators as her inspiration and role models for becoming a teacher.
“I had a lot of different teachers in my commute to graduation who really encouraged me and pushed me to be the best me that I could be, and I really wanted to do that for my students,” Ugarte said.
The Sam Houston State University graduate chose to stay in the school district she grew up in, teaching kindergarten at Estella Stewart Elementary.
“They’re really cute and innocent and the things that they say keep you on your toes, so I just couldn't resist kindergarten,” Ugarte said.
‘Fun stations’ with magnet blocks for building towers, gears that teach simple circuits and dancing are popular activities in Ugarte’s classroom.
“The relationships with the students as well as the co-workers and just all around the environment is always up-lifting and happy. I have fun, which I don’t think a lot of people get to say about their job,” Ugarte said.
“She really cares about her kids, and she’s just got that personality, she’s really friendly towards the kids … She’s really helpful and she communicates well with the parents,” Ann Blanks said.
Blanks’ nephew, Ethan Sutton, has formerly faced separation anxiety issues, however Ugarte has been able to make a connection with him both in and outside of the classroom.
As classrooms closed indefinitely after spring break, Ugarte will not be wrapping up her first year of teaching as planned and has had to adjust her teaching plans for the remainder of the semester with the help of the school district.
“I think the routine was really hard, and then not getting to see my students every single week day was very hard,” Ugarte said. “These last three months we would’ve been in school jam packed with activities, so it’s hard not to feel a little sad about it, but I know what we’re doing is right for everyone's health.”
It’s been an easy transition to virtual at-home lessons for Ugarte. While Google Classroom has been working well for the new teacher, she also creates Youtube videos to send to her kids so that they can see her face, get to hear a story or for a quick lesson. She also makes home calls and allows her students to call her as well for a little one-on-one time. It’s small acts that help her maintain a strong bond between her and her students, benefiting those like Sutton who need a little extra attention.
“It’s nice to get to hear from them, but it is hard not getting to see them or giving them a hug,” Ugarte said. “With this being my first year, I feel like those 18 students are my students and now it’s like the end of the chapter and I won’t get to see them until they're big first graders next year. That’s a hard pill for me to swallow because we will no longer be in my classroom together.”
“I’m so happy that we got her this year because she made Ethan’s transition very smooth and she’s nurtured his love for school now, he likes it, where as before, we couldn’t even get him in the door,” Blanks said.
As for next school year, Ugarte feels that this curve ball has prepared her for the future and crosses her fingers that she will get to re-enter the classroom in August.
—
This story is part of a series that will spotlight Walker County educators. To nominate your favorite teacher for the series contact jbrown@itemonline.com.