Giving a hand to future educators

A new scholarship fund is being formed in memory of beloved friend, neighbor and colleague, Dr. Vickie Post, for future educators to pursue their passions of molding young hearts and minds in the classroom.
The Dr. Vickie Post Memorial Scholarship Fund was recently started by the namesake’s husband, Don Post, following her recent passing on May 19 of this year.
“When she died in May, some friends of hers suggested we set up a memorial fund and we thought an educational scholarship would certainly be the way to do that because she spent 34 years as a teacher and public school administrator,” Don said.
Vickie received her Bachelor’s Degree in education from McMurry University in Abilene in 1958 and went on to teach in Dallas, Austin, Houston and San Antonio school districts. While in San Antonio, she earned her Master’s Degree in education from Our Lady of the Lake University in 1969, followed by her PhD in curriculum and instruction from the University of Texas in Austin in 1980.
She served as director of gifted and talented in Round Rock ISD and assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction in Comal ISD.
“Her whole life was wrapped up in public school education,” Don said.
The couple later retired in Huntsville, where Vickie served as an adjunct faculty member at Sam Houston State University and as a dedicated chairperson at the Huntsville Day Care Center for several years. The Posts lived in Huntsville from 1993 to 2018, when Vickie became sick and relocated to a senior care facility in Pittsburgh, PA, in order to be closer to family until her recent passing.
Now, partnered with their former church in Huntsville, First United Methodist Church, Don is hoping to support future generations of passionate educators-to-be through the Dr. Vickie Post Memorial Scholarship Fund. The scholarship is non-restrictive and is open to all education students, anywhere in the nation.
As of now, Don is uncertain as to how many students will be able to benefit from the scholarship, however, he hopes to begin distributing as soon as next year if enough donations are received.
“We’ve got to build up a core fund of $25,000 and the interest it generates will determine how many students we can fund,” Don said. “I’m contributing as much as I can, while I’m still paying the bills for the funeral and all of that stuff. A lot of her friends are contributing and hopefully we can get to that $25,000 mark pretty quick.”
So far, about $2,000 has been donated towards the memorial fund.
Those wishing to contribute towards the Dr. Vickie Post Memorial Scholarship Fund can mail their donations to First United Methodist Church at 1016 Sam Houston Avenue, Huntsville, TX 77320.
