HUNTSVILLE — Girl Scouts from across the area swarmed the Josey Scout Lodge recently for the 12th annual day camp.
A tradition for Girl Scouts in the Huntsville area, this camp often attracts girls from other communities. Mary Gedelian, long time camp director, loves giving this opportunity to local scouts, by fulfilling the girl scout mission of building girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.
The theme this year was “Chase Your Adventure”. With COVID precautions restricting participant numbers, there were 17 campers from daisy to senior levels and several adult volunteers. Activities included the opportunity for girls to earn their first aid badges at all levels. There were visits from EMTs and officers from Huntsville Fire and Police Departments who shared safety and first aid information. The girls each had a chance to make their own first aid kits to take home.
Girls enjoyed outdoor cooking each day and learned how to use a dutch oven over a campfire. Some of the treats they enjoyed included banana boats, brown bears and monkey bread.
Archery, always a favorite activity at girl scout camp, was extremely popular with all the scouts and a few managed to hit a bulls-eye.
The girls also earned a Huntsville Historical Trail Patch and learned about Huntsville history. This new patch for scouts included visiting several historical areas such as the Sam Houston Memorial Museum, the Sam Houston statue, Sam Houston State University, Oakwood Cemetery and Founders Park.
Each camp day ended with a welcome chance to swim and cool off at the Huntsville Aquatics Center.
Older girls (Cadette level and above) practiced their leadership skills and earned their Service to Girl Scouts pin for volunteering as aides to help younger girls at the camp. As is tradition the girls also worked on service projects during camp. The first was to set up two additional garden beds at the girl scout house for future troops to do gardening projects. The second service project involved sewing small pillows, which were donated to our local EMS and Police department to give to children who may be in distress and need comfort.
When asked their favorite part of camp one Daisy scout said “I liked making the pillows to give to kids who need them”. One of the Cadette Aides said “working with younger girls to teach them about Girl Scouts and Huntsville's history”.
Others said they most enjoyed archery and outdoor cooking and sharing recipes with their families. Thanks to all the volunteers who made another fun day camp for Huntsville area Girl Scouts possible.
The Huntsville girl scout program is part of the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council. More information on how to join the scouts can be found at www.gssjc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.