Step back in time when an archaeologist responsible for the discovery of a 14th century canoe comes to the Sam Houston Memorial Museum.
Jeffrey Girard, a Louisiana archaeologist, will for a present his findings Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Katy and Don Walker Education Center.
“October is Texas Archeology Month and we host these types of events each year,” said Megan Buro, Sam Houston Memorial Museum marketing coordinator. “We are very excited to host the presentation by Dr. Girard, who is renowned in Louisiana for his archaeological research and teaches at Northwestern State University.”
A team of archaeologists made a remarkable discovery in June 2017 on the banks of the Red River north of Shreveport, finding a prehistoric dugout canoe, used by the Caddo people of Louisiana. A radiocarbon date indicated that the canoe was constructed in the 14th century, near an extensive Caddo settlement on the east side of the river.
“This was a significant discovery by the team,” Buro added. “It is not often that archaeologists discover artifacts from before settlement of the Americas. It will be an exciting presentation for attendees to visit some of the discoveries.”
The presentation will summarize the challenges that confronted researchers and local volunteers extracting the canoe from the riverbank and transporting it to Texas A&M University for conservation. Attendees will also hear about the nearby Caddo village and ceremonial sites, whose past inhabitants might have made and used the boat.
“Dr. Girard will highlight the importance of nature, visitation, gift giving and trade among Caddo societies of the 14th century,” Buro said. “These discoveries help us today connect with and understand our history.”
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for a reception and exhibits followed by the presentation at 7:00 p.m.
“We have hosted archeology events since 2000 and we will feature exhibits from each year’s presentation,” Buro added. “We have seen some little-known discoveries become major milestones, so it is very exciting to see.”
The Katy and Don Walker Education Center is located at 1402 19th Street in Huntsville.
