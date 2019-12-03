Gift ideas for the gardener

Finding the perfect gift for a gardener might seem tough. We often buy things for ourselves and know where to locate hard to find items. But there are some things that, like socks, gardeners can always find useful. With so many things available online, don’t forget that the handmade gifts are often the most precious.
A canvas tote or a garden bag with pockets, and lugs or gathering basket are always a great gift. These are perfect when stuffed with lots of little items that gardeners always seem to need. Seed packets, waterproof marker, plant stakes, small first-aid kit, garden twine, a pencil (that doubles as a dibble), and small glass or plastic jar. The plastic or glass jar is for capturing that insect that you want to identify before you either release it back or send it to the compost pile.
Rose gloves (the leather kind) or a selection of gloves are great to stuff in a stocking or that garden bag. I haven’t tried the new garden gloves with claws, but this one might make my wish list. I have at least two pairs of gloves in my garden bag at all times.
If you have someone who likes to sew in the family, make a wonderful apron for your lady gardener. Make sure the pockets are deep enough for a phone or a pair of pruners. Two or more pockets would be appreciated. The WCMGA ladies have a variety of aprons including the ‘fancy’ ones we wear for our sales, festivals and demonstration events. Reusing back pockets from an old pair of denim jeans is a great idea. Garden aprons are a true fashion statement!
Knee pads, stools, scooter tractors and other helpful items can save a gardener’s back or knees. These items are great especially if your gardener has a hard surface, a sloping area, even a hard to reach spot on the ground. Mobile tool caddies from a garden supplier, or repurposed out of an old golf bag caddy. My husband thought this one up, and gave me one. These caddies work perfect for a senior or anyone who doesn’t want to drag large tools back and forth.
Boot mats are perfect for an outdoor gardener. Notice I said mats, plural. That’s because most gardeners have at least two pairs (some of us ladies have 3 or more) of boots or shoes that fit different conditions in the garden. For dry days, I have at least two old pairs of tennis shoes, but I have two different, waterproof pairs for wet days as well. It seems like I have more garden shoes than I do everyday shoes! They are also perfect for placing indoor plants and doing light watering as they usually have a lip on them.
Reusable drinking containers are perfect for any gardener. Coffee, tea and water at the ready is essential for a die-hard gardener. Mine is covered in butterflies (of course), but pick one that your gardener will appreciate. Have it monogrammed or engraved with their name so no one else uses it.
Places to sit. If you don’t have a good chair for your gardener(s) to rest, you need to have at least one. We have at least two spots in our large back yard where we can sit and catch our breath. I’ve got my eye on a bench to add a third spot! Gardeners also like to sit and take a look at what they have accomplished as well as what’s next on the list to do. Different seating areas in the garden give a different view and viewpoint.
For flower gardeners, a flower press is a lovely gift. A bulb kit is another good idea. There are several bulbs to choose from such as the Southern favorite, Lycoris radiata or ‘red spider lilies’ which are a striking red and bloom in the early fall. Other bulbs are paperwhites, amaryllis and pink rain lilies (Habranthus robustus).
Garden themed Christmas ornaments are perfect for the season. The pickle or cucumber is the traditional garden themed ornament. But there are miniature tools, hand-painted balls with flowers, hand-sewn carrots, strawberries and watermelons, and even wood cut-outs of poinsettias. Consider hand making an ornament out of recycled paper. You can even make paper seed ornaments to give as a very personal touch.
A garden journal and a nice pen is a wonderful gift for those that like to document what grew well, and what didn’t. Or a gardener’s log book with a calendar built in. I always attached a large silk flower to my pens. This is so that I could find them if they didn’t make it back into my garden bag. If you are going to do this, buy a regular pen. If your gardener does their journal writing in the house, buy a nice pen with a personal design. Vegetable and fruit pens can be found on the Internet.
Books are another good idea for the rainy or cold days when it isn’t a good idea to get outside. I have my own small library gathered from sales at the Huntsville Public Library, Master Gardener sales, and even found a few at estate sales. But you may want your gardener to give you a wish list of books that they don’t have! A magazine subscription is also a great gift for the reader.
For other gift ideas for the gardener, give us a call on Thursday mornings when we are ‘in’ at the Walker County AgriLife office, 936-435-2426. Or email us at walkercomg@gmail.com with your questions.
The Walker County Extension Office is also on Facebook. WalkerCoTxAgrilife has been established to provide updates and information to Walker County residents and landowners on a timely basis. The Walker County Master Gardeners are also on Facebook!
