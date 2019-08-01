Back-to-school season can be a stressful and expensive time for many families.
Luckily, consumers can take advantage of tax free weekend from Aug. 9-11 across the state of Texas.
Tax free weekend has been an annual event in Texas since 1999, with shoppers expected to save $102.2 million in state and local taxes this year. Residents of Huntsville will be exempt from paying the local 8.25% sales tax on select items, and local retailers are gearing up for a busy weekend.
“We begin preparing a month in advance with team meetings and leadership sessions,” Huntsville Target manager Josh Henry said. “This is an important holiday for retailers and consumers to save money and get ready for the school year.”
The state has also allowed online sales tax to be waived – if the merchant agrees – with Amazon among the companies honoring the exemption. Items must be under $100 each to qualify for exemption, which excludes laptops, textbooks, smartphones and electronic readers. Despite the tax on big ticket items, large crowds are expected.
“We are expecting a large turnout over the weekend,” Henry added. “We will typically see two to three times our normal traffic.”
Among the exempted items are most clothing items, including mens’ suits and ties, sweaters, boots, sneakers, caps and swimsuits. Other goods vary from necessities like diapers to hobbies, which include golf accessories and hunting vests. Backpacks under $100 will also be exempt if they are for elementary or secondary students.
“We will have many items on sale during the weekend, from bedding to clothing to food and much more,” Henry said. “School supplies and gear will be set up throughout the store and employees will be available to assist those who need help.”
Items that do not qualify for exemption include, belt buckles, hair accessories, jewelry, purses, wallets, watches, headphones, helmets, luggage, athletic pads and sunglasses. Taxable shoes include, athletic cleats, bike shoes, climbing shoes, waders, ski boots, skates, ballet and dance shoes.
“We encourage the community to come out and prepare for back-to-school with Target,” Henry added. “We want to earn the trust of shoppers and parents and ensure they come back. We believe we have the best service and staff to assist customers.”
For the complete list of supplies and items that are both exempt and nonexempt from taxes this weekend, visit www.itemonline.com.
