Want to discover your family roots?
The Huntsville Public Library and the Walker County Genealogy Society will host the 7th annual Frances Sprott Goforth Memorial Genealogy Weekend Friday and Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. each day.
“We have a great slate of events and speakers over the weekend,” library adult services coordinator Mary Kokot said. “There is a wide selection of books for different regions of the country and books relating to family trees of famous Americans. There is something for everyone.”
Friday’s events will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring a light dinner for attendees. The events will feature three sessions with genealogy experts, including “back to basics” with Susan Kaufman of Houston’s Clayton Genealogy Library, “courthouse research” with former county clerk James Patton, and “what’s new at the Huntsville Public Library” with organizer Richard Lane. The library will also remain open until 8 p.m. for attendees to continue research with the help of society members.
“The speakers are experts in their fields and will bring great knowledge to the attendees,” Walker County Genealogy Society president J.J. Dickenson said. “The Clayton Library is famous for its expansive selection and Kaufman knows how to ensure attendees can verify information. Patton knows how to work with wills and deeds and how to find information about families through them. Lane knows everything about our local library and how to locate what you need.”
Saturday events will continue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A silent auction will be held through 1 p.m. Saturday, with genealogical materials and books available for auction. Two sessions will be held Saturday, the “story of Lake Creek” with Kameron Searle and “does the census really say that?” with J.J. Dickenson, namesake for the Dickenson room at the library.
“Searle combed through countless documents and was responsible for discovering that Montgomery was not the oldest city in Montgomery County, but it was Lake Creek,” Dickenson added. “I will speak about census’ and how to properly read them and search for facts.”
Registration for “Believe It or Not? – How to Verify Research” will begin at 9:30 a.m. both mornings, with coffee and snacks for attendees. Those interested can also register online at https://www.huntsvilletx.gov/171/Public-Library.
“We all need to know about our history and no one else will do it for us,” Dickenson said. “It made you who you are and it needs to be documented and passed along for future generations.”
The event is free and open to the public.
