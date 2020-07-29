GCSAA donates golf cart to veterans museum

The H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum of Texas received an early Christmas gift Tuesday.
The South Texas Golf Course Superintendents Association donated a new electric golf cart to the local veterans museum. Museum Executive Director Tara Burnett said the cart, manufactured by E-Z-GO, will be used to transport handicap and/or disabled visitors to outdoor displays across the museum grounds. The cart will also help shuttle visitors during events from parking areas away from the museum.
The cart was donated in connection with Ravens Nest Golf Course and Elkins Lake Golf Course.
