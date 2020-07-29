GCSAA donates golf cart to veterans museum

Joseph Brown | The ItemThe South Texas Golf Course Superintendents Association donated a new golf cart to the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum of Texas on Tuesday. Museum officials say will be used to help transport elderly and disabled visitors across the museum's grounds. Pictured, from left are, xxx, STGCSA President David Gray, STGCSA Past President Jerry Huntsman, HEARTS MuseuCarrie Cole and STGCSA Affiliate Director Brandon Cole. 

The H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum of Texas received an early Christmas gift Tuesday.

The South Texas Golf Course Superintendents Association donated a new electric golf cart to the local veterans museum. Museum Executive Director Tara Burnett said the cart, manufactured by E-Z-GO, will be used to transport handicap and/or disabled visitors to outdoor displays across the museum grounds. The cart will also help shuttle visitors during events from parking areas away from the museum.

The cart was donated in connection with Ravens Nest Golf Course and Elkins Lake Golf Course. 

