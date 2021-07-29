Gasoline demand remains strong, statewide gas price average flat from last week

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.83 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is the same from this day last week and is 94 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.24 per gallon while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.74 per gallon. Drivers in Walker County are paying an average of $2.84 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.17, which is one cent more when compared to this day last week and 98 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration for the week ending July 23, the U.S. gasoline demand number increased slightly week-to-week, still sitting above nine million barrels a day on average for the seventh week in a row. Weekly regional fuel supply numbers increased slightly, and Gulf Coast refinery utilization registered flat from the week prior. These factors have likely helped keep prices at the pump steady-to-higher in many areas from last week. Crude oil prices continue to be more expensive from last year, which is why pump prices have been higher, too.
“As many travelers this year are choosing road trips, prices at the pump reflect the increased demand,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber. “Texans, however, continue to fill up with some of the least expensive gasoline in the nation.”
Drivers in Texas are paying the 3rd lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.