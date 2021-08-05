Gasoline demand jumps from last week as statewide gas price average up one penny

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.84 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent more than from this day last week and is 98 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.24 per gallon while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $2.76 per gallon. Drivers in Walker County are paying an average of $2.84 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.19, which is two cents more when compared to this day last week and $1.01 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration for the week ending July 30, the U.S. gasoline demand number increased by about 5 percent week-to-week. Weekly regional fuel supply numbers decreased slightly, and Gulf Coast refinery utilization registered marginally higher from the week prior. These factors have likely helped keep prices at the pump steady-to-higher in many areas from last week. Crude oil prices continue to be more expensive from last year, which is why pump prices have been higher, too.
“Gasoline demand continues to be strong all around the country, and pump prices reflect this increase from last year when demand was very low,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Drivers can increase fuel efficiency by following a few simple steps such as routine vehicle maintenance, keeping tires properly inflated and avoiding jackrabbit starts and speeding.”
Drivers in Texas are paying the 3rd lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. As many travelers take final summer vacations and others return to school this month, AAA Texas reminds drivers not to rely heavily on in-dash fuel economy displays. Just released AAA research found that a vehicle’s “miles to empty” estimates vary significantly, and drivers could be taking an unnecessary risk if they over rely on these displays. With more expensive gas prices, motorists may be trying to stretch their tank to empty, but AAA Texas recommends drivers watch their gas gauge and fill up when it reaches a quarter of a tank.
