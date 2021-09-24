Gasoline demand holds steady as statewide average climbs a penny

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.82 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent more than on this day last week and is 95 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso and Midland are paying the most on average at $3.00 per gallon while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.70 per gallon. Drivers in Walker County are paying an average of $2.79 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.19, which is the same when compared to this day last week and $1.00 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration for the week ending September 17, the U.S. gasoline demand number remained steady week-to-week and remains elevated from this time last year. Weekly regional fuel supply numbers increased slightly, and Gulf Coast refinery utilization registered up from the week prior. Drivers are likely seeing gas prices increasing in some spots as crude oil prices have increased above $70/barrel.
“Gas price averages still have some volatility after the Gulf experienced two storms recently in Texas and Louisiana, impacting the oil and gas industry,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “With demand for retail gas holding steady week-to-week, this suggests road trips and quick getaways continue to remain a popular means of travel.”
Drivers in Texas are paying the 2nd lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.