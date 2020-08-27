The statewide gas price average in Texas is $1.92 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is five cents more than on this day last week and is 40 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.12 while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $1.83 per gallon. Driver's in Walker County are paying an average of $1.88 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.23, which is five cents more per gallon compared to this day last week and 35 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
All eyes are on the Gulf Coast this morning after Hurricane Laura made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane. The storm could be felt along the far east Texas coastal area, as well. Damage surveys from the oil and gas industry in the region are just starting to come in. Early reports from Oil Price Information Service indicate that the storm spared most U.S. Gulf Coast refining equipment except for a facility in Lake Charles, Louisiana and one in Westlake, Louisiana. Major damage appears to have been avoided for refining facilities in the Beaumont and Port Arthur, Texas areas. However, the industry has yet to fully assess all potential damage.
The good news for drivers concerned about rising fuel prices is that gasoline stock levels are healthy, increasing regionally week-to-week, which should help to offset immediate significant price spikes. Industry analysts caution that if platforms and rigs are offline for an extended amount of time, supply could tighten, and gas prices could be impacted.
“Despite being a powerful Category 4 hurricane, early reports indicate that most U.S. Gulf Coast refining equipment in Laura’s path was spared from significant damage, except for two in Louisiana,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. "While damage surveys are still underway Thursday morning, regional gasoline stocks remain healthy which has helped to keep prices from spiking significantly.”
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking 4th lowest in the country, according to Gasprices.AAA.com.
