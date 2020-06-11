Gas prices jump an average of 14 cents

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $1.80 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is 14 cents more than on this day last week and is 61 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $1.92 while drivers in Lubbock are paying the least at $1.70 per gallon. Drivers in Walker County are paying an average of $1.81 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.08, which is nine cents more compared to this day last week and 65 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Despite rising pump prices, Texans have not seen gas prices below $2 per gallon at the start of June since 2005 and have some of the cheapest prices in the country today. In fact, Lubbock has the third lowest gas price average of any city surveyed by AAA in the United States. Also, the Sherman-Denison area has the 4th lowest gas price average of any metro area in the U.S. As crude oil prices trend higher and gasoline demand increases, Texans will see gas prices push more expensive, but this summer is expected to be cheaper than last. The trend of rising fuel prices is similar across the country, as the national average climbed above $2 per gallon for the first time on June 5th.
“Texas hasn’t seen gas prices this low at the beginning of June since 2005,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Demand for retail gasoline continues to rise forcing pump prices up for drivers. While gas prices are increasing, Texas has the 5th lowest gas price average of any state in the country at $1.80 per gallon.”
U.S. gasoline demand continues to show increasing strength. The Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest reading shows a 4% weekly increase at 7.9 million barrels per day, which is approximately 2 million barrels less than at this same time last year. However, it is the highest demand level since states began issuing stay-at-home orders in mid-March.
