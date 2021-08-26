The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.79 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is five cents less compared to a week ago and is 88 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $3.00 per gallon while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.64 per gallon. Drivers in Walker County are paying an average of $2.80 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.15, which is three cents less when compared to this day last week and 94 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration for the week ending August 20, the U.S. gasoline demand number increased week-to-week and remains elevated from this time last year. Weekly regional fuel supply numbers increased slightly, and Gulf Coast refinery utilization dropped slightly week-to-week. Drivers are likely seeing cheaper gas prices as crude oil prices have dropped below $70 per barrel. Crude oil prices have fluctuated recently due to concerns over increased COVID-19 cases. Currently, all eyes are on the Caribbean where a tropical disturbance is likely to form into a named storm. While the disturbance’s path remains uncertain at this time, forecasters say it’s possible it could impact the U.S. Gulf Coast next week where numerous refineries are located.
“It’s been a busy summer driving season at the pumps, and the latest U.S. demand data shows many are still likely turning to road trips this summer,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. Even with more people driving, gas prices continue to trickle down as crude oil prices have been volatile due to concerns about future demand due to rising COVID-19 cases.”
Drivers in Texas are paying the 2nd lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.
