Gas prices drop slightly week-to-week; 97 cents more per gallon than a year ago

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.84 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
That price is one cent less than from this day last week and is 97 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.07 per gallon while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.71 per gallon.
Drivers in Walker County are paying an average of $2.82 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.18, which is one cent less when compared to this day last week and $1.00 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration for the week ending August 13, the U.S. gasoline demand number fell marginally week-to-week but remains elevated from this time last year. Weekly regional fuel supply numbers increased, and Gulf Coast refinery utilization registered practically the same from the week prior. These factors have likely helped keep prices at the pump stable in many areas from last week. Market crude oil prices have been falling in recent days; however, drivers are unlikely to see much of a savings in the immediate, but could see relief this fall with the switchover to winter blend fuel.
“Demand for retail gasoline remains strong and much higher than last year, which is why pump prices are elevated from 2020,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Industry analysts will be watching to see if decreasing demand numbers and less expensive crude oil will contribute to gas prices dropping by early next month.”
Drivers in Texas are paying the 3rd lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.
