Gas prices down slightly as Thanksgiving holiday nears

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.26 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is two cents less than on this day last week and is 11 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.43 while drivers in Tyler and Victoria are paying the least at $2.19 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.61, which is two cents less compared to this day last week and six cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Drivers in Walker County are paying an average of $2.23 per gallon.
The latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) gasoline demand reading reflected the most fall-like numbers (9.1 million barrels per day) since the end of September. Despite lower demand, stocks drew by a significant 2.8 million barrels in part due to high exports.
“Texans are paying 11 cents less for retail gasoline compared to this time last year, which is promising news for the 3.8 million planning to drive over the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “While prices are down slightly compared to last week, fluctuations remain possible through the end of the month.”
In the week ahead, gas prices have the potential to push moderately more expensive, especially with the latest regional refinery utilization rate down nearly 3% to 87%.
