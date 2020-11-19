The statewide gas price average in Texas is $1.80 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent less than on this day last week and is 44 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.12 while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $1.68 per gallon. Drivers in Walker County are paying an average of $1.83 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.12, which is a penny less when compared to this day last week and 47 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
The average for a gallon of regular unleaded statewide decreased as demand for gasoline across the country fell and regional supply grew week-to-week. Also, data from the Energy Information Administration shows refineries have increased production from 75% to 78% in the Gulf Coast week-to-week. Relatively stable crude oil prices may be keeping retail gas prices from dropping even further.
“Pump prices have fallen slightly since last week as demand for retail gasoline is trending downward and regional supplies have grown recently,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Drivers continue to pay much less for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel compared to this same time last year due to COVID-19 concerns. With health and government officials urging Americans to stay home as the best way to protect yourself and others from getting sick, AAA anticipates at least a 10% drop in travel across the U.S. this Thanksgiving.”
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking 2nd lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.
