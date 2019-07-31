Frontage road set to close in New Waverly

Road closures continued to be widespread along Interstate 45 for the ongoing construction.
Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that West Frontage Road between FM 1374 and FM 1375 near New Waverly will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. on August 5. Officials also announced that the newly constructed FM 1374 cross street will be open.
“The closure is to allow TxDOT’s contractor to construct the concrete pavement at the intersection of FM 1374 and the West Frontage Road,” said Bobby Colwell, public information officer for TxDOT. “The East Frontage Road, FM 1375 and FM 1374 will remain open during this closure.”
Drivers are encouraged to reduce speed and maintain safe traveling distances between vehicles and be prepared for delays during this closure. Detour signs will be placed along the detour routes to guide traffic through the detour.
Interstate 45 will be constructed to pass over local roads, including FM 1374 and FM 1375, to increase public safety by reducing any interference with I-45 traffic from future bridge maintenance and to eliminate the damage caused by over-height loads.
These closures are part of the reconstruction of Interstate 45, and will involve replacing the existing four-lane divided highway with a six-lane highway with a concrete median barrier in southern Walker County. The project is scheduled to be completed in September 2021.
During the 4.5-year project, multiple lane shifts and relocation of traffic will take place at various times to accommodate construction activity.
