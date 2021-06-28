HUNTSVILLE — The COVID-19 pandemic canceled traditional fundraising events. However, that didn’t stop the Community Praise Ministry of Huntsville who gave out over 1,300 bags of school supplies prior to the 2020-21 school year.
Now they need your help to continue the Back to School Supply Giveaway, which is in it’s 16th year.
On Thursday, the organization will be hosting a fried chicken dinner and 50-cent Mania at the Huntsville Elementary School Gym from 5-8 p.m. 50-Cent Mania is a garage sale where everything is for sale for 50-cents, with bargains on hundreds of household items.
Fried chicken dinners will be available for to-go sales for $8, and will include fried chicken, potato salad, baked beans, roll, dessert and a drink. Pre-orders are welcomed by calling Vanetta Mills at (936) 355-2296.
All the proceeds will go to the Community Praise Ministry’s Back to School Supply Giveaway happening at the Huntsville High School on Saturday, July 31 from 10 a.m.- noon.
The 2021 Back to School Supply Giveaway will return to its original festive format giving our community a chance to meet Huntsville ISD campus staff, take care of school business and enjoy treats with their families and friends. Last year, the Giveaway had to adapt to a scaled down drive through format.
As always, the giveaway is open to all area students and their families.
