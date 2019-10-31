Friday is the last day to vote early in Texas on a handful of state constitutional amendments before Election Day on Tuesday, and voter turnout in Walker County is ticking up.
As of Thursday, only 4.8% of the county’s more than 32,000 registered voters have turned out to the polls. Early voting started Oct. 21. It is also the first election in Walker County with a new electronic ballot marking system.
“We are truly excited about all the positive feedback surrounding our new voting systems throughout the county,” Walker County Elections Manager Julie Cooper said. “We would like to encourage all voters who have not already done so, to please take advantage of the final Early Voting day tomorrow.”
Constitutional amendment elections always have low turnout compared to gubernatorial and presidential elections, when in Walker County more than 45% of voters typically turn out. The election is shaping up to be on par with the last constitutional amendment election in 2017, when 13% of registered voters cast ballots — the state average.
Early Voting is being held at the Walker County Annex, 1301 Sam Houston Avenue, with polls open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. today.
If you miss your chance to vote this week, the next opportunity will be on Tuesday, which is Election Day.
Go to www.itemonline.com for more information about what’s on the ballot for Walker County residents.
