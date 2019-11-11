South Texas is preparing for the coldest dose of weather yet this season as an arctic front sits in.
The front has brought sharp and sudden temperature drops, gusty north winds, and a slight chance for rain followed by our first hard freeze of the season.
Walker County saw its first hard freeze Monday night, and temperatures are expected to drop even further tonight. The high today in Huntsville is forecasted for 43 degrees, about 20 degrees below the average for the date. By tonight, Huntsville is forecasted for a low of 24 degrees.
According to the National Weather Service station for Houston and Galveston, the strong cold front blew through Huntsville and College Station Monday afternoon and will continue to push to the south.
It’s been almost 30 years since we were this cold this early in the season. The cold weather will make it feel like we’re in the end of winter rather than late fall.
The cold front is expected to sending temperatures plunging below freezing all the way south to the Gulf Coast.
This bone-chilling air mass impacts most of the country. People living in parts of the Texas Panhandle up to Tulsa, Oklahoma, should allow extra time driving on Monday to allow for icy, slippery conditions. Snow is in the forecast across the Midwest and Northeastern U.S.
