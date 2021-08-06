Free school meals will continue next year at Huntsville ISD

HUNTSVILLE — Each student at Huntsville ISD will once again be given a free nutritious lunch each school day.
Members of the district’s board of trustees unanimously voted Thursday to continue participation in the Seamless Summer Option through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Services.
The program allows schools to offer meals without determining eligibility based on the student’s household income.
“This is a good thing for our parents. Citizens have gone through an entire year of COVID-19 and the struggles that came with it. This program allows us to ensure that each and every child will be provided lunch,” said HISD assistant superintendent Bill Roberts.
Participating schools will operate under the Seamless Summer Option (SSO) and will receive a higher federal reimbursement rate per meal, accounting for nearly $160,000 in extra funds.
Schools that elect not to serve free meals through the SSO will determine eligibility for free and reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) using federal income guidelines. However, participation in the program raised many concerns for board members, with the district holding a heavy reliance on federal and state grants that are awarded based on poverty levels.
“That’s the biggest concern, because once you tell everybody that lunches are free then they aren’t incentivized to complete the free and reduced lunch form,” Roberts noted.
Huntsville ISD CFO Paul Brown said that the district receives between $6 million to $9 million per year based on local poverty levels. He noted that a 20% reduction in completed forms could cost the district nearly $1.5 million in grant opportunities.
Superintendent Scott Sheppard said that the district poverty level, which is recorded through the NSLP form, could also impact state accountability scores.
“We consistently underperform at the high school level and they are much more accurate with younger kids,” Sheppard said. There is also a major difference between a school at a 50% poverty level as opposed to a school like ours with a 70% poverty level. A change in that could drastically change how we are scored.”
Roberts said that the school district will be implementing incentive-based programs to encourage teachers and parents to return the NSLP form.
