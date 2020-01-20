Four-star general to speak at annual Warrior banquet

Former Commandment of the Marine Corps. Gen. James T. Conway will be the keynote speaker for the 11th annual Walker County Warrior Banquet Thursday at the Walker County Fairgrounds in Huntsville.
The event supports the Mighty Oaks Warrior Program — a faith-based, non-clinical, confidential, open environment that fosters camaraderie and fellowship for veterans. Tickets ranges from $50 to $5,000.
“The general and those in attendance know somebody who has served or is serving who is battling PTSD,” said Tom Fordyce, former executive director of the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum and event organizer. “The reason for our event is to shed a light on it and support them.”
According to the US Department of Veteran Affairs, of the 45,390 Americans who died from suicide in 2017 more than 6,000 were veterans. Even more disheartening is that the number of veteran suicides has exceeded 6,000 each year for the last decade of reporting.
Conway served as the 34th Commandant of the Marine Corps, where he commanded Marine forces in the Iraq War and supervised expansion of the Corps. To 202,000 personnel. He was the first commandant in nearly 40 years that did not serve in the Vietnam War.
“We are so honored and grateful to have Gen. Conway speak at our event,” Fordyce said. “Last year’s speaker Sgt. Maj. Carlton Kent told Gen. Conway about the event and our organization fighting for the wounded and those battling PTSD and he jumped at the chance to speak here.”
General Conway’s personal decorations include the Defense Distinguished Service Medal with palm, Navy Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with two Gold Stars, Navy Commendation Medal, Navy Achievement Medal and the Combat Action Ribbon.
“He was able to go from a ground-floor Marine to a four star general and his knowledge of the military will be very informative to those who hear him speak,” Fordyce said. “He has a great understanding of what our soldiers go through and understands a lot about the reasons our soldiers are coming back with PTSD and other ailments.”
Tickets can be purchased by contacting Tom at 936-661-2122 or Sharon at 936-661-0982.
