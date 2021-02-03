Four Huntsville officers recognized with Lifesaving Award

Four officers with the Huntsville Police Department were recognized Tuesday night for heroic acts taken in the line of duty.
Huntsville Police Chief Kevin Lunsford honored Corporal Lane Hurst, senior officer Keith Sarraf and officers James Reynolds and Casie Wheeler each with a Lifesaving Award during a ceremony prior to the Huntsville City Council meeting.
Reynolds received the award after he was dispatched to a welfare concern at a local motel. Text messages forwarded to law enforcement showed the male subject stating that he was “at peace” and intended on ending his life.
Lunsford said that Reynolds forced entry into the room and found the man hanging by his neck and unconscious. Through actions taken by Reynolds the man began breathing freely and regained consciousness, he noted.
Wheeler was nominated for the award after she was dispatched to a disturbance call involving weapons at a local apartment complex. When she arrived at the scene, she noticed a male subject that was stabbed in the neck and covered in blood. Wheeler was able to locate the laceration, applied pressure and allowed the subject to stay alive until EMS could arrive.
The man made a full recovery.
“There is no question that in this situation measures provided by Officer Wheeler saved this man's life. Her quick and decisive action and selfless commitment are a credit to her and this police profession,” Cpl. Tim Watson said in his nomination letter.
Hurst and Sarraf were dispatched to a welfare concern at a local apartment complex where a female subject was threatening to jump from a third floor apartment and commit suicide. The two officers were able to talk the female off of the ledge.
This was the second Lifesaving Award for both Hurst and Sarraf.
