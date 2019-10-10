Police say over $23,000 in all-terrain vehicles were stolen from a local business Tuesday night in Huntsville.
Officers were called to Ogden Powersports, located in the 600 block of Interstate 45 North around 9 a.m., after the owner reported four ATVs stolen from the business. Police say between 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night and 8 a.m. Thursday morning, unknown suspects damaged the gate and entered the business, stealing the vehicles.
“We are looking at video evidence and investigating the scene,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We hope to make to proper arrest soon.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.