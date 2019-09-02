Fort Worth man who stabbed two elderly women set to be executed

A 64-year-old Fort Worth man could be days from facing death.
Billy Jack Crutsinger, who stabbed an elderly mother and daughter after he entered their home on the pretense of doing repairs is scheduled to be executed Wednesday at the Huntsville “Walls” Unit.
That is if the U.S. Supreme Court doesn’t step in.
Crutsinger, who has been on Texas’ death row since his conviction in 2003, is asking the Supreme Court to halt his execution, arguing that his 14th Amendment rights were violated. He alleges that his former legal counsel “failed to adequately represent him” and had a “substantial history in the state and federal courts of a lack of professionalism, unethical behavior, and an inability to competently represent" death row clients.
Crutsinger was convicted of killing Patricia Syren and her mother Pearl “RD” Magouirka. After entering the house, Crutsinger stabbed both women to death and stole several items from the home, including credit cards and Patricia’s Cadillac.
The decomposing bodies of Pearl "R.D." Magouirk, 89, and her 71-year-old daughter, Patricia "Pat" Syren, were found inside their home April 8, two days later.
The blood-stained Cadillac was found outside a Fort Worth bar. The bloody clothes that Crutsinger wore during the killings were later recovered in trash bin near another bar.
Crutsinger was arrested at a Galveston bar the day after the car and bodies were discovered, when authorities began tracking purchases made on Syren's credit card.
During the trial, defense attorneys argued that Crutsinger was illegally arrested in Galveston and that a search warrant issued in Fort Worth to obtain another DNA sample from Crutsinger also was illegal.
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied Crutsinger’s request for a stay last week.
“The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals failed to expressly and unambiguously state that it had based its denial on an adequate and independent state law ground, and instead answered the federal question in the negative,” Crutsinger’s attorney Lydia M.V. Brandt said.
