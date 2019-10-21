How goes Texas, so goes the nation.
Politicians have been saying it for years, and some are fearful that recent trends could flip the Lone Star State from Republican to Democrat.
Including Eric Opiela, the former Executive Director of the Republican Party of Texas, who spoke to the Walker County Republican Women Monday afternoon.
“The 2018 election really shocked a lot of people … they were concerned of the small margins at which Ted Cruz won the election,” Opiela said.
Voting numbers show that in 2016, a majority of the votes were cast in only eight of the 254 Texas counties. Trends show that urban and suburban areas are leaning more and more left.
“In 2018, the margins for Cruz in suburban areas shrunk to 52% — as opposed to 56% in the 2016 Presidential Election — and it added only 115,000 votes,” Opiela added. “However, in counties with fewer than 50,000 voters, Donald Trump won with 75% of the vote and added nearly a million votes. That dropped to 72% in support of Cruz.
“President Trump and Senator Cruz would have lost their elections if it weren’t for rural Texas.”
Opiela warned that 2018 was not an anomaly, as the Deomocratic shift has spanned multiple election cycles and multiple candidates.
Republicans lost multiple strongholds in 2018, including Tarrant County. Opiela also pointed to Collin County, which went from a 2-1 Republican advantage just a few years ago to only a 6.2% margin in the 2018 election.
“The same trends can be seen in Walker County,” Opiela said.
Three Walker County precincts, including Precinct 101, 301 and 401, voted for Beto O’Rourke in the 2018 election — all three of those reside within Huntsville city limits.
“You see an obvious divide between Walker County and the city of Huntsville,” Opiela added. “Republicans are losing suburban and urban neighborhoods, which is due in part to a declining population in rural Texas.
“Our focus can’t be on urban counties, as we can not make up enough votes if we lose rural Texas. Rural Texas is the only thing that is keeping Republicans winning statewide elections. … How we manage rural Texas will determine the future of Republicans in Texas, and as a result the 2020 Presidential Election.”
