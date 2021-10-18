Former Houston Texans president to join Sam Houston State faculty

Former Houston Texans President, Jamey Rootes, will join Sam Houston State University in the College of Health Sciences as a visiting professor in the Department of Kinesiology.
With over 25 years in the sport industry as a senior-level executive, Rootes will serve to aid in program development and classroom teaching at both the undergraduate and graduate level. In this position, he will work directly with faculty, staff and students to enhance the Sport Management Program and the Kinesiology department as a whole.
“I am excited to join the Bearkat family. I look forward to working with my teammates in Kinesiology and Sports Management to develop the next generation of leaders in the sports industry,” Rootes said.
Brent Estes, who serves as associate professor and graduate coordinator of the sports management program, believes Rootes’ background as president for two professional sport organizations, in two different leagues, demonstrates a “pinnacle” level of professional achievement.
“Mr. Rootes is a builder. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will prepare our sport management students for a variety of professional/career opportunities,” Estes said. “He has been a strong supporter of our graduate sport management program for many years and will be an outstanding ambassador for our university. Our students will benefit greatly from his insight and leadership.”
Prior to joining the Houston Texans, Rootes was integral to the launch of Major League Soccer and was the inaugural president and general manager of Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew. Rootes was also the founder and president of the Lone Star Sports and Entertainment (LSSE), a sport management, third-party event marketing company. Last year, Rootes became a bestselling author and achieved No. 1 International Bestseller status with his book, The Winning Game Plan: A Proven Leadership Playbook for Continuous Business Success.
“Over the years, we have had numerous opportunities to partner and have our students and graduates work with the Texans and LSSE. Jamey Rootes was a key reason for that access and investment in their success,” said Ryan Zapalac, associate dean and professor.
Recognizing his focus on student success and SHSU, Rootes received SHSU’s 2014 Industry Impact Award.
“We are thrilled Mr. Rootes is joining the Kinesiology faculty,” said Emily Roper, interim dean of the College of Health Sciences. “He provides the perfect combination of expertise, energy and industry experience that will be of tremendous benefit to our students.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.