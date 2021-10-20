Former fire captain sentenced

CONROE — A former fire captain was sentenced to nine months in the Walker County Jail on assault charges.
Officials with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office said Wednesday that Conrad Liles, 39, was sentenced on charges for assault family violence in the County Court at Law of Walker County.
Liles was indicted in 2019 on a number of related charges between himself, his former girlfriend and another man. The case was prosecuted by Montgomery County District Attorney Brett Ligon, who was appointed as special prosecutor by former district judge Donald Kramer.
Court records show that on Feb. 2, 2019 a resident near the Huntsville downtown area made a 911 call to report an assault. The resident reported that Liles had broken into his home and assaulted him and a female, who was the defendant’s ex-girlfriend, while they were asleep in bed.
The resident told Detective Mark Jenkins with the Huntsville Police Department that he chased the Liles to prevent him from leaving, but was unsuccessful. As Liles left the scene, court records say that he struck the resident’s leg with his truck’s tire.
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department were unable to locate Liles that night, but subsequently made the arrest.
“Conrad Liles was a man who genuinely believed there would never be real consequences for his behavior, and he thought that because time and time again he avoided real consequences despite his repeated criminal conduct,” Ligon said. “In this instance Conrad Liles was wrong, and he can consider just how wrong he was as he sits in the Walker County Jail.”
Liles is the former captain of the Crabbs Prairie Fire Department.
