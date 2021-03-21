Huntsville’s former city secretary has filed an appeal with the city after she was terminated at the end of February.
City officials confirmed Friday that former Huntsville city secretary Brenda Poe is scheduled to have a hearing with the Huntsville City Council in open session on Tuesday. The special session meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., but is expected to open in a closed session.
Poe was terminated by a 5-3 vote on Feb. 23, citing a poor performance evaluation. According to records obtained by The Item, human resources director Julie O’Connell cited multiple clerical issues and an unauthorized recording of a meeting with former firefighter Jason January and human resources.
The issues were sent to Mayor Andy Brauninger in a private memo in February 2020. Poe’s contract was renewed later that month.
A request for a 2021 document that may have led to Poe’s termination has not been released to The Item, with city attorney Leonard Schneider filing a request for an opinion from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office.
According to the city’s charter, any charter official may request an appeal in front of the city council following termination. After such hearing, the council may adopt a final resolution of removal by an affirmative vote of the majority of the council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.