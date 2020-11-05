LUFKIN – Many recreation areas and other venues in the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas will be free to the public on Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day.
“We honor our veterans each Veterans Day and every other day of the year,” said Forest Supervisor Eddie Taylor. “We hope that this time will serve as a way for our veterans and other visitors to find our national forests and grasslands as a year-round respite, a place where they can take time out for themselves.”
Day-use fees will be waived at:
• Angelina National Forest – Caney Creek and Townsend.
• Sabine National Forest – Haley’s Ferry, East Hamilton, Indian Mounds, Lakeview, and Willow Oak.
• Davy Crockett National Forest – Ratcliff Lake and Piney Creek Horse Trail.
• Sam Houston National Forest – Double Lake, Cagle Boat Ramp, and Scott’s Ridge Boat Ramp.
• Caddo and Lyndon B. Johnson National Grasslands – Coffee Mill Lake, Black Creek Lake, and Lake Crockett.
For more information, visit us on the web at www.fs.usda.gov/texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.