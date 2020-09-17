￼￼￼LUFKIN – The National Forests and Grasslands in Texas are waiving fees at day-use recreation sites September 26 for National Public Lands Day.
“We hope this free day offers an incentive to all people to experience the great outdoors in our forests and grasslands,” Forest Supervisor Eddie Taylor said.
Camping fees remain in effect, but day-use fees are waived on Saturday, September 26 at these recreation areas and trails:
Angelina National Forest: Caney Creek and Townsend.
Sabine National Forest: Haley’s Ferry, East Hamilton, Indian Mounds, and Willow Oak.
Davy Crockett National Forest: Ratcliff Lake and Piney Creek Horse Trail.
Sam Houston National Forest: Cagle Boat Ramp, Scotts Ridge Boat Ramp (Swim Beach is closed), and Double Lake.
Caddo and Lyndon B. Johnson National Grasslands: Coffee Mill Lake, Black Creek Lake, and East Lake Crockett.
Other fee-free days are National Get Outdoors Day and Veteran’s Day weekend.
For more information, contact the Angelina District Office at 936-897-1068; Sabine District Office at 409-625-1940; Davy Crockett District Office at 936-655-2299; Sam Houston District Office at 936-344- 6205; the Caddo and Lyndon B. Johnson Grasslands at 940-627-5475, or visit the website at www.fs.usda.gov/texas.
