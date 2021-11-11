Forest service opens Stubblefield Bridge

LUFKIN – The National Forests and Grasslands in Texas, Sam Houston National Forest is pleased to announce the Stubblefield Bridge is complete and now open. A year of construction to replace a bridge damaged during Hurricane Harvey in 2017 is complete.
The new bridge has pedestrian lanes on both sides, fishing, boat ramp, and handicap access.
“This bridge replacement will ease access to portions of the Sam Houston National Forest that have required alternate routes since Hurricane Harvey, “ said Kimpton Cooper, Acting Forest Supervisor. “Thank you to our partners and staff who participated in the process to oversee the bridge construction.”
A ceremony to officially open the bridge will be held in the future to recognize the organizations and individuals responsible for completing the bridge project.
