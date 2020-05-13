For some locals, masking up is just not happening

Cars filled the parking lot of H-E-B in Huntsville Wednesday afternoon, as citizens filled their carts with groceries.
Out of the hundreds inside, just a handful of shoppers wore masks as recommended to safeguard others from COVID-19, the infectious disease caused by the new coronavirus.
It’s a swift reminder of a new issue that has pushed people into two distinct camps — those who wear face masks and those who refuse to wear coverings over their mouth and nose.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recommended the public wear masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 1,100 in Texas and nearly 80,000 nationwide. Many employers have required their employees to wear masks, but no rules have been placed on the general public within Walker County.
However, many locals are still skeptical.
“I don't feel that I need to,” said local resident Jamie Wade-Matlock. “I do think you should do whatever makes you comfortable, but there is nothing comfortable about a mask.”
Matlock, like many others who refuse to wear a mask, says he follows recommendations from health officials for social distancing, proper sanitation and staying home if sick.
It doesn’t help that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance flipped on the subject. Through March, the CDC told healthy Americans to avoid masks to preserve supplies and emphasized social distancing directives. In early April, the agency began recommending all Americans wear non-medical masks for essential trips like grocery shopping.
Various studies indicate masks can reduce viral spread in public settings by blocking droplets. State health officials say masks should be worn over the mouth and nose, not touched while they’re on, and removed carefully to avoid contact with the front.
“I wear two masks when I’m going into a store with lots of people,” said Rick Stanfield, another Walker County resident. “As a high risk individual in age, especially and with underlying health conditions, I’m responsible for my health. I do not wear a mask outdoors, unless going directly into a store, nor wear one if the place I’m going into has no one there but a salesperson.
“I don’t mind if someone does or does not wear a mask. That is a personal choice that each adult should make for themselves,” Stanfield added. “The only exceptions to this are what individual stores and such decide to enact as policy or if one is going to be in very close proximity indoors to a compromised individual.”
Texas’ COVID-19 numbers are among the best in the country per capita. However, Walker County has been found to be a hotbed to the virus, thanks to large outbreaks within the county’s seven state prison units.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Walker County had 397 positive cases of COVID-19 — an average of nearly 5.4 cases per 1,000 residents. The statewide average is around 1.42 per 1,000 Texans.
Many health experts say that wearing a mask now is even more important, with Abbott preparing to initiate the second phase of his plan to reopen up Texas on Monday. The newest plan will allow restaurants to increase their capacity to 50%, while also allowing gyms to reopen.
“I wear a mask in public places where distancing is difficult or impossible,” Sherri Williamson said. “I don’t wear it at parks or while walking outside in my neighborhood, because I can easily distance myself. I’m not afraid of catching the virus, but I don’t want to bring anything home to my husband who is immunity compromised.
“I’d much rather wear a mask than see businesses closed again.”
