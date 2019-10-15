FM 2821 upgrade given green light

A heavily traveled road in northern Huntsville is getting an upgrade.
The Huntsville City Council unanimously agreed to a near $1.1 million partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation, which will add turn lanes and a traffic signal near the future Huntsville Police Department on FM 2821.
Construction of the two-story 40,000, square-foot police headquarters began last month, and is set to be completed by November 2020.
“Under the agreement, the city will fund the engineer and TxDOT will take it from there and lead the project and also control future maintenance,” city engineer Y.S. “Ram” Ramachandra said
The engineering for the project was subsequently awarded to KSA Engineering of Longview at $95,620.
“KSA Engineering was the Civil engineering sub-consultant for site design to ADG, the architect who developed the design for the new PD facility,” Ramachandra added. “Because of the familiarity of the PD project, and since the firm has the capability to provide design services meeting TxDOT requirement for FM 2821 improvements, KSA was determined to be the right fit for this project.”
TxDOT’s portion of the project is expected to be near $1.1 million — covered through state and federal funds — and will cover construction, environmental and administration.
“I just want to say thank you to the state and to TxDOT for agreeing to take on a $1.1 milion cost, and leave us with a $95,000 cost,” council member Joe Rodriquez said. “This is a great deal for the city of Huntsville.”
The agreement calls for left turn lanes on FM 2821 to access Rosenwall Road, Smith Hill Road and a new entrance to the police department. The project also calls for the installation of a flashing traffic signal at the Rosenwall Road intersection and a right turn lane for westbound traffic on FM 2821.
Council OKs 50 year water contract
In other action, the city council unanimously approved a 50 year contract with Trinity River Authority.
The new agreement will see the city’s rate increase by a multiple of ten, with the former contract, which was established in 1976, set to expire at the conclusion of 2020.
“I am super excited that the city was able to work with TRA again ... we are still in a lot better shape than many in our area,” council member Tish Humphrey said. “Securing the water for our future is a great thing.”
The new rates, which will require the city to pay 29.1 cents per 1,000 gallons on a take-or-pay basis and 8.73 cents for water sitting in reserve.
Much of the additional $1.07 million needed to pay for the higher rates will be absorbed into the current customer rates as the city prepares to pay off bonds related to the 2012 water treatment plant expansion in the coming year. The city currently appropriates $2.5 million annually towards the payment of those bonds, which will be paid at the same time the new rates go into effect.
“Water is a resource that we have to protect,” Mayor Andy Brauninger. “We have to be sure we have the supply going forward and this 50 year contract is the right direction that the city needs to take to ensure our citizens have the water supply they need down the road.”
The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville City Council is set for November 19 at 6 p.m.
