Five Texas cities among Top 10 cheapest metros for gas in U.S.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $1.87 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is the same as on this day last week and is 47 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.00 while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $1.78 per gallon. Meanwhile, drivers in Walker County are paying an average of $1.84.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.18, which is one cent more when compared to this day last week and 43 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Today, there are five metropolitan areas in Texas that make the top 10 cheapest gas price averages of all U.S. cities surveyed by AAA. According to Gasprices.AAA.com, Amarillo has the 3rd lowest gas price average of any metro in the country, Lubbock has the 5th, Tyler comes in at 8th followed by San Antonio in 9th and Sherman-Denison 10th, respectively. Of the top 51 U.S. metropolitan areas with the lowest gas prices, Texas cities claim nearly 1/3 of that list.
“Gas prices are holding steady as demand and supply levels moved slightly lower week-to-week”, said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Market analysts note there are concerns surrounding demand for gasoline and the impact that a resurgence of COVID-19 cases could have on the price of crude oil this fall.”
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking 5th lowest in the country, according to AAA gas price data.
