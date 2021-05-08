Five take next step towards reintegration

For many veterans, leaving the service is just the beginning of a long road ahead.
Returning home can be its own uphill battle, leaving men and women who fought for our country to piece together their lives, while coping with the possibilities of unemployment, mental health challenges, addiction and homelessness. In the midst of these struggles, some can fall through the cracks, some driven to actions that lead to incarceration and eventually forgotten.
That’s where the Armatus Reintegration Program in Huntsville steps in.
For nearly three years the small organization has helped local veterans get back on their feet by providing transitional housing, dynamic cognitive behavioral therapy programs, peer-to-peer mentoring and sustainable job training. Their entire mission is to help veterans reintegrate into society and become productive citizens.
On Friday, five local members of the program graduated to their next phase of the program. The first phase is a formation state with direct, in-house supervision, while second phase consists of the members moving to a larger housing facility with less direct supervision. In the final phase, individuals begin living on their own, while still attending behavior therapy classes.
United States Marine Corps veterans Amos Savell and Brandon Johnson each graduated from the second phase of the program, while fellow Marine Ricardo Vela made it through the first phase. National Guard veteran Timothy LaCombe graduated Milestone One for the second time, after leaving the program earlier and then returning. Civilian Haley Hughes was also honored for graduating Milestone One.
“Getting to join together in this Armateus adventure has been great for all of us. We’ve learned the value of community and we’ve learned that we have more success together than we do by ourselves. That's a concept we accept easily in the military, but in civilian life we lose it,” Savell said.
—
More information on the Armatus Reintegration Program can be found at armatusveterans.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.